Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 365 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diageo were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Diageo by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 136,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $200.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

