Impossible Finance 24-Hour Volume Tops $552,617.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00010731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $26.37 million and $552,617.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00046828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00101191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00141292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,898.96 or 0.99881411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.56 or 0.00829245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

