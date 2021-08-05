Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of IMO stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.06. 8,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

