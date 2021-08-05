ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.99 ($0.12). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 614,151 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.92 million and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.89.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.