IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,070

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 2,070 ($27.04) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI opened at GBX 1,719 ($22.46) on Monday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80). The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,718.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

