IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

