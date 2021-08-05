IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,660 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $664,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.9% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AMETEK by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

