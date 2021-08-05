IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

BLL stock opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

