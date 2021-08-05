IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,013,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,688,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of ARE opened at $204.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,612,628 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

