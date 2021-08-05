IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,204 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,878,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after purchasing an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $97.39 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.29.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.