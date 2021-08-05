ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%. ICF International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.71. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Get ICF International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.