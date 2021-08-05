ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 13th

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

ICF International stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,421. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

