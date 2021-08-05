IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.48. IBI Group shares last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 52,380 shares traded.

IBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$327.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.26.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.