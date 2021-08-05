IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.23. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 946 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

