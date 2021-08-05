Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

OTCMKTS BOSSY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

