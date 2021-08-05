Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

HPP stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -656.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

