Hudson Global (HSON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

HSON stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,074.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $27,218.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $299,116. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.