Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 million, a PE ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92. Also, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,074.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,188 shares of company stock worth $299,116 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.