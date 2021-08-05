Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

