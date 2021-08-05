Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.