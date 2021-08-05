Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HZNP stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.22. 38,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.82. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $111.33.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,285,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

