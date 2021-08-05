Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE HZAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 678,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,518. Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

