Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.75 Million

Brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post sales of $326.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.30 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $337.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

