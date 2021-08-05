Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.03

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.03 and last traded at C$38.75, with a volume of 7038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.57.

The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6737028 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

