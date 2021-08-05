Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $88.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $194,467,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

