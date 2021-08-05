Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 5.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.16. 175,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,066. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.76. The stock has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.