Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,375 shares.The stock last traded at $298.84 and had previously closed at $297.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 53.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

