Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

HES traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.87. 1,910,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,573. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of -133.09 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.49. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,866 shares of company stock valued at $72,732,007 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,424,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Hess by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 918,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after buying an additional 364,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

