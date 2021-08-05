Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Heska stock opened at $258.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,359.89 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $263.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.86.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

