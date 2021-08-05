Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.85.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $158.29 on Monday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $158.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

