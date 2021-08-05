Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Progressive by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after purchasing an additional 176,325 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.89. 135,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,813. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

