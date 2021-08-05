Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 65,424 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,424 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 150,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,849. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

