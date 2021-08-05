Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 935 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 324,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 174,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,597. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.