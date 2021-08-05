Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,050 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,274,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

