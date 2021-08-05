Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,381 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,724,000 after purchasing an additional 549,349 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.89. 135,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,813. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.38. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

