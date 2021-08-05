Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 198.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a PE ratio of 86.87, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.14 and a twelve month high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,314 shares of company stock valued at $108,824,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

