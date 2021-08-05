Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 247,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

