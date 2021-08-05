Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 7,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research firms recently commented on HLX. Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLX stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

