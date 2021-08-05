Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 21,109 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 445.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.45 million and a P/E ratio of 31.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

