Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,684 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,796 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,422,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,878,000 after purchasing an additional 144,519 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

