Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $37.32. 97,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.