Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.30, but opened at $26.12. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 31,606 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter worth $43,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

