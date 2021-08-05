Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Healthcare Trust of America updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.740-$1.780 EPS.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,616,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,159. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.