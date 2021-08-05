Head-To-Head Comparison: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) vs. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -31.26% -30.15% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -60.17% -42.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.44) -4.86 Orchard Therapeutics $2.60 million 138.05 -$151.98 million ($1.53) -1.90

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cabaletta Bio and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 209.52%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 374.14%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Orchard Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. It provides Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-203 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I, OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type MPS-IIIA, and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Limited. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

