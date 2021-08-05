Head to Head Analysis: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) vs. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perrigo and Merck & Co., Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $5.06 billion 1.26 -$162.60 million $4.02 11.88 Merck & Co., Inc. $47.99 billion 3.98 $7.07 billion $5.94 12.71

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Perrigo has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Perrigo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Merck & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Perrigo pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merck & Co., Inc. pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Perrigo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Merck & Co., Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Perrigo and Merck & Co., Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 2 7 0 2.78

Perrigo currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus price target of $93.26, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Merck & Co., Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merck & Co., Inc. is more favorable than Perrigo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perrigo and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -4.88% 8.06% 3.97% Merck & Co., Inc. 11.48% 53.80% 16.15%

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats Perrigo on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. The Consumer Self-Care Americas segment focuses primarily on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of store brand, self-care products in categories, including upper respiratory, pain and sleep-aids, digestive health, nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, healthy lifestyle, skincare and personal hygiene, and oral self-care in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and South America. The segment offers its products under the brand names of Prevacid 24HR, Good Sense, Zephrex D, ScarAway, Plackers, Rembrandt, Steripod, Firefly, REACH, and Dr. Fresh. The Consumer Self-Care International segment develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer self-care brands through a network of pharmacies, wholesalers, drug and grocery store retailers, and para-pharmacies in approximately 30 countries, primarily in Europe. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations in the United States, as well as pharmaceutical and diagnostic products in Israel. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets animal health products, such as pharmaceutical and vaccine products, for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in livestock and companion animal species. The Other segment consists of sales for the non-reportable segments of healthcare services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, NJ.

