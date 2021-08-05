HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 241.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.55. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,018.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock worth $69,150 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.