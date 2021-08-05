Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a market capitalization of $655.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.