Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of NICE worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NICE by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.46.

Shares of NICE traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.50. 8,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,552. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $207.20 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.54 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.