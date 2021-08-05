Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2,312.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

IGV stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $407.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,551 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.75.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

