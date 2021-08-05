Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 10,130 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,314,000 after acquiring an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,815,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 286,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

