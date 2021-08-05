Harbor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

